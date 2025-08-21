McClure’s double leads Kesh to opening day victory

F&W DIVISION 1

Augher Stars 1 NFC Kesh 2

TWO Jordan McClure goals in the first half settled this hard-fought Division One contest at Augher Playing Fields.

McClure opened his account on 12 minutes and netted again just after the half hour mark to put last season’s Division One runners-up firmly in the driving seat.

But in the second half Augher rallied, and with 11 minutes remaining, Mark Kerr pulled a goal back to give the home side real hope.

Stars pushed hard for an equaliser but their efforts ultimately proved in vain as Kesh held on for an opening day win much to the delight of their manager Ryan Campbell.

“It was good to get out of there with the three points,” said the Kesh supremo.

“I was worried going there, especially when it was the first game of the season.

“We dominated the first half and the second didn’t quite go according to plan; we stopped doing what

we were doing in the first half and we had chances to kill the game off.

“They (Augher) pushed well late on and we had to dig deep. Given how last season finished we have to learn to see games out and on Saturday we did just that. Augher will do well this season.”

Both teams were missing key personnel for this opening day clash – most notably the hosts – and it was Kesh and that man McClure who made the early gains.

McClure, the former Enniskillen Rangers and Dergview player, headed the visitors in front, and, ten minutes before the interval, struck again by cutting in off the left flank.

At half-time Stars boss Jonny Winser reshuffled his pack and slowly but surely that helped turn the tide.

When Kesh keeper Josh Brownlee failed to hold a high cross, Kerr was on hand to stab home with 11 minutes remaining.

It was now very much game on and Augher piled forward in search of an equaliser with Craig McSweeney, Simon Warrington and Fintan Kelly all going close.

Kesh though held on much to the frustration Stars supremo Johnny Winser.

“It was a game of two halves and a draw would have been a fair result,” he said.

“Kesh might say different but on our second half performance we were unlucky not to get something.

“We were missing a lot of players and we will be stronger going forward.”