McAteer helps Mallards earn first league win

Playr-Fit Championship

Ballinamallard Utd 1 H&W Welders 0

By Aaron Hassard

Advertisement

A SEAN McAteer strike was the difference at a sun-drenched Ferney Park on Saturday as Ballinamallard United picked up their first league points of the season with an impressive 1-0 win over H&W Welders.

Mark Stafford made one change from the side that started the 3-1 defeat away to Ards last time out.

Daniel Barker came in for Josh McIlwaine, who dropped to the bench. Dean Corrigan was named in his first matchday squad of the season, while Tommy Connolly continues to recover from a minor setback.

Ballinamallard had their first sight on goal with nine minutes played. Alex Holder and Marc Walsh combined, before threading the ball to Daniel Barker, who dragged his shot from the edge of the box just wide.

With 16 minutes on the clock, the hosts took the lead following a well-worked corner routine.

Set-piece taker McAteer played a one-two with Callum Moorehead before his low ball was helped on by James McGrath to the Sligo native, who curled a first time effort with his left foot into the top left corner.

Ballinamallard were good value for their lead, but the Welders passed a huge opportunity to equalise two minutes before the break.

Advertisement

Jonathan James won the ball in the attacking third, with Daniel Kearns taking charge and playing Senan Devine down the right side of the Mallards box.

Devine played a low teasing ball towards Steven Ball at the back post, who couldn’t make the required contact to direct the ball into an empty net.

Welders brought on Liam Mullan and James McClay after the break, as manager Paul Kee looked for a response from his players.

Ballinamallard had the first sight of goal in the second half, when Aaron Arkinson and Moorehead combined on the left, before the latter flashed an effort wide of Mitchell’s right post.

The visitors started to pose more of a threat and on 63 minutes had another good opportunity to level.

Ball played a deep cross on the left side that was headed across goal by Devine to sub McClay at the back post, only for Donnelly in the Mallards net to get across quickly to block McClay’s attempt.

Lewis Patterson received a second yellow for the Welders with a third of the game to play, following a foul on Moorehead at the edge of the box.

McGrath’s subsequent free-kick was pushed out by Mitchell as far as Holder, whose effort from the edge of the box curled over the bar.

With the late summer temperatures soaring and bodies tiring, both sides had scoring opportunities in the closing stages.

Donnelly had to be alert again with 12 minutes to play, with the Glentoran loanee off his line quickly to block a Jonathan James effort, following a clipped ball in behind the Mallards defence by McClay.

Moorehead then saw an effort of his whistle narrowly wide of the left post after the Welders were unable to clear a Tiarnan Campbell ball, as Ballinamallard held on to win.

Ballinamallard: Lorcan Donnelly, Ryan Morris, David Jonathan, Alex Holder, Aaron Arkinson, Callum Moorehead, Tiarnan Campbell, Marc Walsh, James McGrath, Daniel Barker, Sean McAteer. Subs: Jamie Ray, Dean Corrigan, Richard Johnston, Jake Browne (McAteer 66), Joshua McIlwaine (Barker 73’), Darragh Byrne (Walsh 66’), Jamie Dunne (Moorehead 85’).