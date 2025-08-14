Man in court over imitation gun incidents in Ederney

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court accused of pointing an imitation firearm at people in Ederney this week.

Ionut Popa, of Villa Terrace, Ederney, appeared before Strabane Magistrates’ Court today charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and two counts of making threats to kill.

The charges relate to alleged incidents in the late hours of Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The court was told Popa was involved in two separate incidents in Ederney.

In the first, it is alleged he pointed an imitation pistol at his former partner while wearing a tactical vest.

The woman also reported receiving threatening text messages earlier on Tuesday, one of which allegedly stated he would ‘blow her head off’.

In a separate report, a man driving a Jeep through the village claimed a man matching Popa’s description, also wearing a tactical vest, had pointed a firearm at him.

Popa was arrested by police in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Officers said he was wearing a baseball cap and in possession of a BB gun and a tactical vest, which he threw to the ground on their arrival.

He allegedly told officers: “It’s only a BB gun.”

District Judge McSorley refused bail, citing concerns Popa could interfere with witnesses, and remanded him in custody.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on September 8.