Male arrested for numerous drug offences in Enniskillen

District Support Team carried out a search by virtue of warrant in the Enniskillen Town area on Friday afternoon.
During the search DST located a quantity of Class A and Class B Controlled Drugs which included suspected Ketamine, Cocaine and Ecstasy Pills. A male was arrested for numerous Drug offences including Supply and is currently assisting with enquiries.
If you have any information regarding potential drug supply in your neighbourhood contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 0800 555 111
Advertisement
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 12:07 pm August 25, 2025