Male arrested for numerous drug offences in Enniskillen

Male arrested for numerous drug offences in Enniskillen

Posted: 12:07 pm August 25, 2025

District Support Team carried out a search by virtue of warrant in the Enniskillen Town area on Friday afternoon.

During the search DST located a quantity of Class A and Class B Controlled Drugs which included suspected Ketamine, Cocaine and Ecstasy Pills. A male was arrested for numerous Drug offences including Supply and is currently assisting with enquiries.

If you have any information regarding potential drug supply in your neighbourhood contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 0800 555 111

