Major support for The Kindness Postbox

AN Enniskillen-based initiative which is aiming to bring the “young and old in the community” together has received significant financial support.

It was recently confirmed that The Kindness Postbox has received £1,000 from the SPAR retailer, with the organisation pledging £20,000 to support different groups and initiatives in the North.

Developed by Nuala O’Toole during the Covid-19 pandemic, The Kindness Postbox plays a key role in connecting students and young people with elderly residents in care homes in the county.

The postbox is placed in schools with pupils drawing pictures, creating artwork and writing letters and poems, which are then distributed to care home residents across Fermanagh.

The Kindness Postbox encourages intergenerational friendships, bringing together young and old in the community, tackling social isolation and loneliness,” Ms O’Toole said following the grant.

“We wish to thank SPAR NI for their generous grant which will go such a long way in helping us continue the Kindness Postbox.”

Corporate Marketing Controller at Henderson Group, Bronagh Luke, feels it’s important that the retailer support organisations which make a difference to local and rural communities.

“We are privileged to be able to offer the Community Cashback Grant Scheme for another year, helping local charities and organisations across Northern Ireland,” Ms Like explained.

“It is an honour to show support to such selfless people doing vital work, day in and day out.

“These donations are much needed across the country. Each year the entry numbers show us just how many amazing local charities and community groups need help to continue their work.

“We hope these grants make a difference to these seven deserving organisations, helping them continue their work and grow the services they are providing,” they added.