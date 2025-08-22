Major support for Enniskillen business group

A LOCAL high street business has been hailed as “a tremendous example” of what the town has to offer.

Cassidy Hospitality Group, which operates some of the biggest eateries and top retailers in the town, recently agreed to join up with the UK Government-backed organisation ‘Go Succeed’.

The Enniskillen organisation operates some of the town’s top venues including the Westville Hotel, the Gourmet Grocer Shop and Cafe and The Firehouse Bar and Grill.

They recently linked up with ‘Go Succeed’, which is funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, where they achieved special mentorship and a subsequent funding boost.

“Go Succeed came along at the perfect time for our business,” CEO Nicky Cassidy explained.

“The mentoring helped us take a step back and look at how we could operate more strategically across our group, particularly with regards to streamlining our customer experience and enhancing operational efficiency.

“The funding support we received has allowed us to invest in areas that directly benefit our customers and our staff, and we’re already seeing the positive impact across the business.”

Innovation

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, welcomed the support.

“Cassidy Hospitality Group is a tremendous example of the kind of innovation and drive that we are seeing in the hospitality sector across the Fermanagh and Omagh district,” he explained.

“We are proud to play our part in delivering ‘Go Succeed’ and to see the impact that it is having in helping businesses to grow, invest in their teams, and improve their offering to customers.”

Head of UK Shared Prosperity Fund Northern Ireland, Chris Taylor, praised the “fantastic” work.

“It’s fantastic to see how ‘Go Succeed’ is making a difference on the ground for ambitious, high-quality and highly ambitious businesses like Cassidy Hospitality Group,” explained Mr Taylor.

“This visit has highlighted the value of tailored support for growing companies, from mentoring through to grant funding.”