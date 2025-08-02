Maguiresbridge shooting victims laid to rest in Clare

By Sharon Dolan D’Arcy, The Clare Champion

The parish of Doora-Barefield in Co Clare has come out this afternoon unified in profound grief to respect, remember, and celebrate the lives of Vanessa Whyte, her son James, and daughter Sara, who died in a shooting at their home in Maguiresbridge last week.

Vanessa was remembered at her and her children’s funeral mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Barefield, by her sister Regina Whyte as someone who loved to return home to her native county Clare, and whose two children developed a “reciprocal attachment” to the village of Barefield and the county.

Advertisement

“When Vanessa came to Clare she was on her holidays; it was here she truly relaxed, when the handbag and the phones were left on the counter her downtime began,” Regina told mourners.

“And she would often hold centre stage from the armchair and hash out the GAA matches, animal prices, and what exactly was going on in the community and everyone’s lives.

She said Vanessa, James, and Sara were taken from world “in a cruel and vicious manner”.

“There are no words to express how this has impacted on our family and friends,” she said.

“We as a family have been robbed of both of our sister and a chance to see James and Sara grow up.

“They have been robbed of the remainder of their lives

“It has taken 11 days to be in a position to have Vanessa, James, and Sara back to Clare.

Advertisement

“This was supposed to be a joyous occasion where Vanessa would see her new nephew, and Sara and James would meet their baby cousin Harry Joe for the first time.

“Instead, we are in the position choosing coffins, final burial places, and funeral hymns.

“For us as a family, the only comfort we have is that Vanessa, James, and Sara are together and finally safe.

“Vanessa will have her children on either side of her forever, as they were when they were alive.”

The Barefield woman’s coffin was adorned with the parish colours of Doora-Barefield; while her children’s coffins, on either side of her own, each held a photograph, a solitary white candle, and a Clare GAA jersey.

Bishop of Ferns, Tulla native, Father Gerard Nash who was the chief celebrant of their funeral mass told mourners the “ripping away” of Vanessa and her children from family and friends “leaves us searching for answers and coming back again and again to the only answer that is completely true ‘we don’t know’.

“In that darkness and confusion, we remember that in St John’s Gospel, Jesus is described at the light that darkness cannot overpower; truly we need that light today, and it is hinted at in the bright colours that Vanessa’s family have asked people to wear – that darkness will not conquer,” Bishop Nash said.

To the strains of ‘Clare My Heart My Home’ the three coffins were born by members of Clare, Galway and Fermanagh GAA clubs from the church for burials at Templemaley Graveyard.

The 45-year-old mother and her 14-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter were shot dead at their home in Maguiresbridge on July 23.

With thanks to The Clare Champion.