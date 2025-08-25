Maguiresbridge relishing underdogs tag for title bid

By Pauric McGurn

THE return of former county star Ciaran Corrigan could be key for Maguiresbridge as they aim to make their mark on the Intermediate Championship, starting with a clash against Irvinestown.

The St Molaise men are heavily tipped to lift the title later this year and while Maguiresbridge boss Adrian Diver recognises they’ll be underdogs for the game, he’s excited for the challenge ahead.

“We can hopefully cause a surprise and it starts with Irvinestown on Sunday. It won’t be easy, but if we can get our best 15 out from the start then anything is possible,” Diver explained.

The St Mary’s men will also face Belcoo and Roslea in the championship group.

Diver’s hoping his players will be up for the challenge and have taken plenty of lessons from their Division Two league campaign, which saw them win just one game from their nine matches.

“While Belcoo at home will make it difficult for us, they had a poor league as well, but the championship can bring a set of different motives,” the Maguiresbridge manager said.

“We finish with Roslea in Donagh. They’re a championship team and will not be one bit easy.

“One victory all year is not good enough. We know the return is not enough and we go into the championship in a survival type mode as we certainly don’t want to drop into the junior.”

Maguiresbridge has been given a welcome boost by the return of former Fermanagh footballer Ciaran Corrigan who has linked up with the St Mary’s panel, following his stint in Australia.

Diver feels that his squad is in a good place to compete in the intermediate championship.

“Aghadrumsee had an excellent league campaign and got promotion and we got a victory over them so I feel it shows what we can achieve when we get our best 15 on the pitch,” he said.

“Getting the best 15 on the pitch has been a struggle for us. We are well capable when we can get our best team out on the pitch, but having Ciaran Corrigan back from Australia is just huge.

“He is very fit, he hasn’t lost any of his abilities and training goes up a notch when Ciaran is there. He is often doubled up at games which gives other lads the chance to shine.

“We also have some really good minors that have been came through, Ryan Hannigan, Conor Mulligan, Finn Fogarty and Matthew McCaughey. They have really added to the squad.”