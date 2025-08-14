Magheraveely mean business in Division 1

AFTER guiding Magheraveely to the Fermanagh & Western Division Two title in his first season, manager Lewis Bennett is aiming higher than survival as the club kicks off their Division One campaign.

“Last time we were up, we were skirting relegation for three or four seasons before it finally happened, so we don’t want a repeat of that,” Bennett said. “We’re looking to get out of the relegation zone early and then we’ll look forward.”

Bennett has been pleased with preseason despite a few scheduling hiccups. The team remain unbeaten in friendlies, including a 14-1 thrashing of Augher All Stars, and training intensity has stepped up.

Adding to the boost around the club, former Ballinamallard United manager Harry McConkey has provided valuable ad-hoc training support during the preseason.

And new signings Connor Leonard (Armagh City) and Callum McGorman (Dungannon Swifts) have generated excitement.

“I’m delighted to get Connor and Callum on board. Connor has a great left foot, is strong and positive in his play, and has a great attitude,” Bennett said. “Callum’s someone I’ve been eyeing up for a year. He’s ferocious, willing to do the dirty work, with tricks and pace to burn. I could see him challenging for player of the season if it goes well.”

Ahead of their opening home game against Beragh Swifts, Bennett highlighted pitch improvements to suit their style.

“We measured the pitch over summer and it was 90×111, so no wonder I couldn’t get tactics spot on! We’re bringing the lines in, which should help with the fluid, pass-and-press style I want.”

“It’s details like these that will hopefully help us push on. We’re not here just to make up the numbers — we’re ready to get started and get on the front foot.”