Love to take the lead at Fermanagh Pride

ENNISKILLEN is gearing up to paint the town rainbow next weekend as Fermanagh Pride 2025 takes over with a vibrant mix of celebration, community, and visibility.

Organisers are calling on locals and visitors alike to join the festivities and march in the Pride Parade on Saturday, September 6.

This year’s theme is about unity, expression, and support. The main event, the Pride Parade, kicks off at 11.45am from the Find Centre and will make its way to Enniskillen Castle.

Geraldine McGovern on the Fermanagh Pride committee said, “It’s the second year running our Pride. Last year was such a success, its exceeded all expectations.

“We were really hopefully people would come out and support and they did, we are hoping for the same this year.

“In our small county of Fermanagh, many people feel unseen or without a safe space to be themselves. Seeing Pride events across the UK inspired us to create that space here too – so everyone can feel accepted, included, and safe.”

Another person looking forward to the celebration is Billie Atkinson.

She said, “Pride is an opportunity to make the LGBTQ+ community more visible in County Fermanagh, helping normalising queer identities, and all together a very welcoming and inclusive atmospheric celebration.”

The celebrations begin on Friday morning with a coffee morning in aid of Fermanagh Women’s Aid from 10am to 12pm at the Find Centre.

Later that evening, Fermanagh Film Club will host a special screening of VIVA at the Enniskillen Hotel and Motel. Doors open at 7pm with tickets available at the door.

Saturday’s events continue at the Castle grounds from 12.15pm until 5pm, featuring live music tributes and performances from drag artists Dick Von Dyke and Saint Omen.

There will also be food and drink vendors, local business and charity stalls, and fun activities for children.

At 5pm, pre-drinks and comedy with Hester Ectomy take place at JT Ryan’s Bar before the headline afterparty begins at Crowe’s Nest/Industry nightclub..

Sponsors of this year’s Pride include Encric, Community Find, Balcas, Unison Northern Ireland, Pilgrims Foodmasters and Experience Enniskillen.