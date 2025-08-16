Lisnaskea set sights on a fresh start

CLIMBING back up the Fermanagh and Western Football League ladder is the clear goal for Lisnaskea Rovers as they start their campaign in Division Three.

Under newly installed manager Alan Domer, the campaign begins with a trip to St Patrick’s, Castlederg, as the club looks to reset and rebuild.

“Well, first of all, just really excited and looking forward to getting the season started,” said Domer.

Advertisement

“Preseason has gone well. We lost to a strong Lisbellaw United side in the Coffey Cup 1-0, but some of the new players we’ve brought in have really impressed me at training.”

Domer can call upon a blend of promise and experience, with Ben Brown, Adam McDonald and Mark Little offering plenty of know-how, while the likes of Brian McDermott, Ryan O’Keefe and Johnny Brownlee add serious firepower.

Key players from last season such as Hayden Lynch, Jamie McCaffrey, Jason Flanagan, Gaby Jones, Barry Flanagan and the Curran brothers, Eoghan and Eimhin, remain part of the panel. Youngsters Kelan Kernaghan (18) and Finn Brogan (17) have also been promoted to the first team.

While Sean Keenan has departed to join Lisbellaw, Domer’s arrival brings fresh energy and ideas to a club eager for progress.

“We need to move this club up the league and it starts this season,” he said. “We are eyeing promotion and we have a fine blend of youth and experience to call upon.

“ We want to be competitive in every game and know it’s going to be a real battle, but I’m confident we can move this club in the right direction.”

Malcolm Copeland joins the management team as assistant, while Carl Woods replaces long-serving chairman Davy Wheeler, who steps down after 20 years.