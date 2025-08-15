Lisnaskea set for upcoming community 5k Walk and Run

EXCITEMENT is growing in Lisnaskea ahead of the upcoming 5km Walk and Run, which is set to take place on Friday 29 August at 7pm.

The event welcomes participants of all ages and abilities, from experienced runners to those simply looking to enjoy a leisurely walk through some of the town’s most scenic routes. Organisers say the event offers a great opportunity to promote physical activity while also bringing the local community together.

The 5km route begins at St. Ronan’s Primary School, follows the Railway Walk around Emmett Park, continues through the Birdie Walk at Lough Head, and finishes in the centre of town at the Market Yard at the Diamond.

With the focus firmly on participation and community spirit, locals are encouraged to come out and take part, whether running, walking, or cheering from the sidelines.

Local business owner and running enthusiast, John McDade from McDade Retail Ltd is proud to be the main sponsor of the event.

“It’s fantastic to see the Lisnaskea 5km back on the calendar. Events like this bring people together, boost community spirit and encourage everyone to get moving – whether you’re walking, jogging, or sprinting to the finish,” he said.

Registration is available online on the Lisnaskea 5k Facebook page and on the evening in St. Ronan’s PS. £15 entry includes chipped timing and the first 200 registered will receive a bespoke tshirt. There will be various category prizes awarded on the night and post race refreshments available in Archdale Hall.