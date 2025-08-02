Lisnaskea Ladies are to the ‘Four’

LADIES SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIV 2

Lisnaskea 4-7 Devenish 1-10

TWO goals in each half were the key scores which enabled Lisnaskea to bounce back after the previous round’s home blip but this Emmetts Monday evening victory was still hard earned

Only a single point separated the sides at the end of a lively opening half, Lisnaskea just ahead.

The outcome was still in the melting pot by the three quarters stage, with Devenish now in front by two.

It was then that the game’s pivotal moment arrived in the shape of ‘Skea penalty goal, with a second major quickly following to greatly strengthen the winning platform.

Devenish were only able to add one more score as their spirited effort rather ran out of steam in the closing stages, though wasteful finishing didn’t help the Garrison girls cause.

Devenish got off to a flying start with a third minute Rebecca McGowan goal, Ella O’Flanagan then pointing a free.

An 8th minute Caroline Kerins goal got Lisnaskea off the mark but the visitors soon hit back via a brace of O’Flanagan frees to lead 1-3 to 1-0 by the midway stage.

Within a minute, Molly O’Donnell had fired home a levelling goal but Devenish quickly rallied to move in front again with a well worked Shauna Hamilton point, followed by another O’Flanagan free.

However, Lisnaskea hit a purple patch, shooting a trio of points per Kerins, Eimear Shannon and Kayla Pennell before the half ended with a Hamilton and Sharon Murphy trade, 2-4 to 1-6.

The home restart effort soon sustained a blow with the black carding of Kerri Pennell.

The visitors quickly made the extra player advantage pay dividends with points by O’Flanagan, McGowan and and Fionnuala Maguire to lead by the 40th minute.

Five minutes later came the penalty incident, Murphy fouled powering through for Molly O’Donnell to clinically convert from the spot.

Kerins added a 48th minute point and straight from kickout, O’Donnell took a Claire Teague pass to net again.

Maguire did pull one back for Devenish but Maeve Mulligan hit a cancelling score.

Kayla Pennell pointed in added time to round off the win which keeps the Emmetts firmly at the head of the promotion race.

LADIES SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIV 1

Tempo 0-16 Belcoo 2-10

WITH the sides having been level eight times across the hour, it seemed a late trio of points would see Tempo snatch the spoils but Belcoo still had one last throw of the dice.

Elaine Maguire took a short free kick to Sinead Barrett, the ball the worked forward before Maguire got it back and hit the roof of the net from 20 metres to secure a dramatic draw with the very last kick.

The experienced Maguire also hit the visitors first goal as early as the ninth minute but the game’s real scoring star was Tempo’s Eva Finlay McGovern.

The young maroon star was simply a joy to watch in shooting over ten points, six from play.

It didn’t take her long to start making her mark, shooting a quickfire brace to cancel early Belcoo scores by Sinead Barrett and Maguire.

A sweeping Belcoo move, involving Crona Higgins, Seana Feeley and Ella McGovern, then put Maguire in for a goal, Barrett quickly tagging on a point.

Shannan McQuade clipped a neat Tempo point in reply to leave it 0-4 to 1-3 by the midway stage.

The second quarter was essentially a Finlay McGovern show, rattling over a quartet (2), with Ella McGovern twice responding leaving it 0-7 to 1-5

McGovern pointed from direct throw in only for Finlay McGovern to swiftly cancel that out.

Maguire scored again but despite continued pressure, wasteful finishing saw Belcoo add just another Maguire point while a brace of Cora McCaughey pointed frees made it 0-10 to 1-8 at the three quarters stage.

Home points by McCaughey and a 51st minute Finlay McGovern free edged Tempo in front for the first time.

The remainder of the game saw a string of pointed frees as first McCaughey slotted a brace, Finlay McGovern then stroked over a treble, 0-15 to 1-10 with two minutes left.

Another Tempo point, via a great Cleona Bogue run and finish, seemed to have sealed the home win but Belcoo and evergreen Maguire had other ideas.

Molly Flynn and Kayleigh Bradley West were others putting in good shifts for the home side.

Hard working Abbie McGovern, Eimear Higgins and Seana Feeley all showed well for Belcoo who must surely have been regretting their 21 missed scoring opportunities to Tempo’s six.