Lisnaskea Credit Union celebrates 50 years

This year marks a major milestone for Lisnaskea Credit Union as it proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary.

From its modest beginnings in 1975, when a small group of local visionaries came together with a shared goal of providing accessible financial services to the people of Lisnaskea, the Credit Union has grown into a trusted institution at the heart of the community.

What started with just 18 members and £275 in savings has developed into a thriving organisation serving thousands, underpinned by the same spirit of cooperation, volunteerism, and local pride that sparked its foundation half a century ago.

Lisnaskea Credit Union’s journey began in late 1974, when a determined group of local residents came together to explore forming a Credit Union.

Faced with complex legislation, they formed a Study Group in January 1975, meeting weekly to understand the legal and financial requirements.

With help from Jack Gorman, a ‘Savings Group’ was formed as a workaround before official registration could take place.

Rapid growth

Public interest surged, with 80 members and £800 saved within three weeks. The group applied for registration under the Industrial and Provident

Societies Act and officially launched Lisnaskea Credit Union Ltd on October 1, 1975.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the Credit Union continued expanding, offering accessible loans, financial education, and vital services to local families.

By 1993, savings topped £500,000. In 1997, the Credit Union moved into its permanent home on Main Street, marking a new chapter in its growth.

Celebrating 30 years in 2005, shares had surpassed £3 million, and services were extended to meet members’ evolving needs. Technological enhancements followed, including debit card payments, bank transfers, and tailored services for youth members.

By 2015, membership had grown to over 3,700, with combined savings of £6.8 million. The Credit Union had become a pillar of the community — guided by its founding principles of cooperation, volunteerism, and trust.

Despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic, Lisnaskea Credit Union remained resilient, embracing remote services and continuing to serve its members.

Community spirit

“As we celebrate 50 proud years of serving Lisnaskea and the surrounding community, we reflect with gratitude on our journey — from modest beginnings to becoming a trusted financial partner for generations,” a spokesperson from Lisnaskea Credit Union said.

“Rooted in the principles of cooperation, trust, and community spirit, Lisnaskea Credit Union has grown into a strong, member-focused organisation dedicated to improving lives.

“Today, while we honour our past, we look boldly to the future. Our commitment remains unchanged: to serve our members with integrity and care, adapting to new challenges and opportunities with the same resilience that has guided us for five decades.”

They thanked the community, for all the support over the 50 years.

“To all our members, past and present: thank you for your unwavering support. Together, we look forward to building the next chapter of Lisnaskea

Credit Union — stronger, smarter, and more connected than ever.”

A special event to celebrate this remarkable 50-year milestone will take place on Saturday, 13th September 2025, at the Slieve Russell Hotel — bringing together members past and present, volunteers, founders, and supporters for an evening of reflection, recognition, and celebration.