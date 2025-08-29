League winners Aghadrumsee are eager for more

THERE is a ‘serious buzz’ in the Aghadrumsee club and Jason O’Connor said the St Macartan’s team are eager to create more history as they prepare to kick-start their Junior Championship bid.

Aghadrumsee head into the championship on a high, weeks after they pulled off a shock by beating their rivals Roslea to get their hands on the Division Two title for the first time in 24 years.

“The club is on a high. With the Juniors getting Division One for next year, along with the seniors, there is a serious buzz in the group and the lads are a really tight knit bunch,” O’Connor said.

Aghadrumsee have serious quality in their ranks. Eddie Courtney is a very clinical forward who provides a strong attacking option for the St Macartan’s men, along with youngster Enda McCabe.

There is plenty of experience in the Aghadrumsee side with midfielder Darren Kearns, Aidan Bannon, Tommy O’Hara and Aodhan Durnian all seasoned campaigners for O’Connor’s charges.

The St Macartan’s boss feels that Aghadrumsee can “never be questioned” for their resilience.

“One thing our lads can’t and will never be questioned on is character. We have been seven points, 10 points and 11 down in games and they will never ever lie down and roll over,” he said.

“They will always fight to the bitter end and we are really going to need that now heading into the championship big time. They deserve immense credit for that.”

Aghadrumsee roll into the championship on a high, but the St Macartan’s manager feels they will have to be on top form if they’re to get a result against Tempo when they meet this weekend.

“Tempo are a fantastic team with really, really good players who can hurt you at any time. We know how tough there going to be and we need to be on top of our game,” said O’Connor.

“We also have Derrylin who really hurt us in the league in the first half and we dug deep to get a win against them. They are a great team and we know we have our work cut out.

“We then have Devenish, who along with Irvinestown will be favourites, so the task ahead of us is really tough with those three teams but it’s a challenge we will embrace and relish.”

Aghadrumsee last won the intermediate title in 1974 and O’Connor feels that if the St Macartan’s men get over the line this season, it would be just rewards for the hard-working club.

“There is a lot of good work being done by every mentor at every level in the club at the moment and there is a real good feeling factor around the club,” added the St Macartan’s manager.