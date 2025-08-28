‘Law hurlers dig deep to stop Belleek’s three-in-a-row

Reserve Hurling Cup Final

Lisbellaw Reserves 4-11 Erne Gaels 4-10

By Pauric McGurn

LISBELLAW showed their full strength and depth on Friday evening as they got their hands on the Reserve Hurling Cup following a one-point victory over Ederney in an eight-goal thriller.

After back-to-back final defeats to the Belleek side in 2023 and 2024, this win feels like a weight lifted for the famous hurling-only club in Lisbellaw.

Lisbellaw looked on course for a comfortable win, leading by seven points midway through the second half, but two quick-fire Erne Gaels goals forced a frenetic finale at St Joseph’s Park.

Just 13 seconds in, Matthew Teague thundered the sliotar to the net for Lisbellaw’s explosive opener.

Erne Gaels responded quickly through Cahir McManus, before a brisk exchange of points between Darragh Flanagan and Shea Curran kept the scoring flowing.

Curran’s goal from play briefly leveled matters, but Lisbellaw hit back with Teague points and a well-taken Flanagan major to move four clear.

With a 2-08 to 2-05 half-time lead, Lisbellaw seemed in control of the game.

They made the perfect start then after the break, Dwayne McPhillips’s goal early in the second half extending the cushion for the ‘Law, before a Barrie Duffy strike put them 4-09 to 2-08 up.

Erne Gaels continued to battle and they managed to hit a goal from Shea McElroy to give them a foothold in the game.

Eamon Óg Magee and McElroy hit scores for Erne Gaels but in the end, Lisbellaw held on by the narrowest of margins, sealing the win despite a late barrage from the Donegal-border side.

Lisbellaw’s strong bench, which includes inter-county stalwarts Adam McShea, Dylan Bannon and Thomas Duane, along with Ryan Bogue, Caolan Duffy and Barrie Duffy were all impressive in the game.

For Erne Gaels, senior county men Odhran Johnston and Cahir McManus led the fightback, while Padraig Johnston and Matthew Britton offered good energy from deep.

This victory not only earns Lisbellaw a welcome trophy, but also cements their status as a major hurling force in Fermanagh.

Erne Gaels will now turn their focus to representing Fermanagh in the Ulster Junior Hurling Club Championship.

Teams & Scorers

Lisbellaw: Colm McPhillips, Chris Bryans, Ethan McPhillips, Eoin Fee, Ryan Bogue, Ciaran Duffy, Michael Rafferty, Seamus Cleary, Aaron Magee (0-01), Darragh Flanagan (1-01) Eoin Cleary, Oisin McPhillips (1-06), Matthew Teague (1-02), Barrie Duffy (1-00), Darragh McPhillips (1-01). Subs: Dylan Bannon, Adam McShea, Thomas Duane.

Erne Gaels: Oisin Gormley, Dara McManus, Matthew Britton, Darragh Gormley, Sean Boylan, Odhran Johnston, Gavin McManus, Padraig Johnston, Thomas Burns, Joe Ferguson, Shea Curran (1-06), Fergal Deery (0-01), Shea McElroy (2-01), Cahir McManus (0-02), Eamon Óg McGee.

Referee: Gerard McLaughlin (Ederney)