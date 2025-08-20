Late McGullion two-pointer leads Harps to league title

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Division One Final

Derrygonnelly 0-17 Erne Gaels 0-15

DERRYGONNELLY made it six Division One league titles in ten years after Stephen McGullion kicked a late two-point score to seal victory for the Harps in a hard-fought final against Erne Gaels on Sunday.

The conclusion was marred with controversy. Two two-pointers from McGullion and Jarlath Flanagan helped the Harps to victory, although video footage later showed they should have been single scores.

Despite protests from the Erne Gaels management, the points stood, with referee Noel McDonagh and his officials not having the luxury of video footage and action replays when making the decisions in real time.

Declan Bonner’s side dominated the opening exchanges. They were three points ahead at the break, 0-09 to 0-06, after leading by six for a large part of the first half, played at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

Erne Gaels got off to a perfect start when Barry McCann kicked over a two-pointer after one minute.

Gary McKenna pointed a free to get Derrygonnelly going after two minutes, before Belleek surged into a commanding advantage with Oisin Kelm (2), McCann and Aogan Kelm (two-pointer) kicking scores.

Connor McGovern pointed for Derrygonnelly’s second after 14 minutes, before Ryan Lyons kicked over for the Belleek men.

Sean Flanagan’s charges began to grow into the game with McKenna (2), Shane McGullion and goalkeeper Jack Kelly pointing, before Kelm struck over for the last of the half, to put Erne Gaels three in front.

Both sides rang the changes at the break. Rían McGovern entered the fray for the Harps, with Erne Gaels bringing two experienced players into the mix, with Seamus Ryder and Brian Mullin entering the pitch.

Bonner’s Belleek side started the brighter of the sides after the restart with Rooney and Kelm adding on scores for the reigning Fermanagh Senior Football champions to put them back to five in front.

Derrygonnelly corner back Michael Jones cut the Erne Gaels deficit to four, as Sean Flanagan introduced Conor Burns and Niall Maguire into the game, with both players having a significant impact.

McGovern chipped over with 40 minutes on the clock to leave three between the sides, but Erne Gaels then quickly reestablished their five-point cushion with Kelm and McCann kicking good scores.

Rory Smyth and Kelm traded scores, before Derrygonnelly substitute McGovern angled over a good two-point effort with 50 minutes played to leave three points between the teams.

Kelm put the Belleek men four in front with a fine point, but Derrygonnelly then rallied, with Conall Rasdale, who won a minor championship title on Wednesday, landing a standout two-point score.

The game was then turned on its head when Flanagan kicked over after 56 minutes. The orange flag was raised signaling a two-point score, although video footage would show it should have only been a single.

Similarly, with the sides level and with three minutes of normal time remaining, Harps midfielder McGullion raised a successive orange flag to put the Derrygonnelly men in front for the first time in the match.

With time up, the Belleek men pushed forward knowing they needed a two-point score to level the game, but they weren’t able to equalise the match, with an effort from Lyons pulling to the left of the post.

Derrygonnelly ran out Westville Hotel Senior Football League Division One winners in the end, with captain Shane McGullion receiving the trophy, as the attention now turns to the upcoming championship.

Teams & Scorers

Derrygonnelly: Jack Kelly (0-01, 1f), Aaron Jones, Oisin Smyth, Michael Jones (0-01), Eamon McHugh, Shane McGullion (0-01), Ronan McHugh, Jarlath Flanagan (0-02, 1 x 2p), Stephen McGullion (0-02, 1 x 2p), Gareth McGovern, Bryan McKenna, Aidan McKenna, Connor McGovern (0-02), Rory Smyth (0-01), Gary McKenna (0-03, 2f). Subs: Rían McGovern (0-02, 1 x 2p) for B McKenna (HT), Conor Burns for R McHugh (39), Niall Maguire for E McHugh (39), Conall Rasdale (0-02, 1 x 2p) for C McGovern (43), Aidan Dufy for A McKenna (53).

Erne Gaels: Brian Ryder, Shane Mimna, Jack McCann, Paul Ward, Padraig Johnston, Oisin Kelm (0-03), Eamon Og Magee, Michael Óg McGarrigle, Ryan Lyons (0-01), Odhran Johnston, Thomas McCaffrey, Aogan Kelm (0-06, 1 x 2p), Shane Rooney (0-01, 1f), Barry McCann (0-04, 1 x 2p), Martin Gilfeddar. Subs: Brian Mullin for E Magee (25), Seamus Ryder for P Johnston (HT), Ultan O’Reilly for M Gilfeddar (52).

Referee: Noel McDonagh (Brookeborough).