The USPCA is urging the Fermanagh public to respond to a government consultation on dog and cat breeding and sales regulations, which closes this week.

The consultation, launched by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, proposes new regulations aimed at improving animal welfare and strengthening breeding rules and restrictions.

The call comes as statistics reveal the scale of the industry locally, with half of the £26 million earned annually through legal puppy farming in the North comes from just nine breeders in the Fermanagh and Tyrone area.

While the USPCA has expressed cautious support for the proposed reforms, campaigners are raising concerns over a clause in the document stating that “councils are not obliged to visit premises when people apply for a licence.”

“Although we welcome the consultation, the idea that councils wouldn’t be required to inspect breeding premises is deeply concerning,” said Wendy Embisu Mulela, internationally recognised animal activist.

“I urge the people of Fermanagh and beyond to read the proposals, get informed, and take part. Real change only happens when people get involved.”

“Its the last chance to speak up for the voiceless.”

The USPCA echoed this, stressing that stronger enforcement is essential.

“Higher protections for puppies and kittens have long been a key priority for us,” a spokesperson said.

“The North of Ireland continues to lag behind the rest of the UK on animal welfare. The new rules proposed here could close those gaps, but only if they’re properly enforced.

“We, together with all relevant stakeholders, continue to assess the potential impact of the draft legislation on animal welfare.”

The organisation is encouraging members of the public to respond to the consultation before the August 25 deadline.