Kinawley Ladies shade tight contest with Derrygonnelly

Ladies Senior League Division One

Kinawley 1-9 Derrygonnelly 1-7

By Martin McBrien

Advertisement

IT took all of Kinawley’s accumulated match winning nous and composure to see them grind out the win after facing their closest league challenge for quite a long time on Sunday morning.

For – in what was effectively a top flight final rehearsal – the Brian Boru’s had to pull out all the stops to see off the Harps challenge, with the sides level at half time and again by the 48th minute.

In a frantic finale, after Kinawley had edged back in front, the winners alertness and experience combined to see them hold out for the win.

The contest, while gripping with full blooded commitment from both sides, was perhaps lacking somewhat in significance, given the absence of several key figures, most notably Eimear Smyth and Lisa Maguire.

The first half saw defences on top, each registering just five points.

Gemma McCaffrey landed the first three scores for the Brian Boru’s, with Niamh McManus and Joanne Doonan adding singles apiece. Rebecca Wallace, Brenda Bannon and Aoibhinn Jones between them accounted for the visitors response.

Derrygonnelly came out to make a whirlwind restart after half-time with Emma Cassidy pointing a free direct from the throw in.

Advertisement

Straight from the kickout, a well worked move saw Bronagh Smyth put clean through to clinically drill low to the net.

Crucially though, the Harps were unable to push on decisively.

Instead Kinawley hit back with a goal in the 37th minute, a sweeping move sending veteran Shauna Melanaphy in to net off the upright.

Smyth did hook over a point from a well directed kick cross by sub Tara McAloon with her first touch.

But again Kinawley responded in kind, a 43rd minute Niamh McManus delivery finding McCaffrey to blast over from close range.

Within a minute, Derrygonnelly were hit by the sin binning of Lynne Carroll, followed by a McCaffrey free equaliser before a 54th minute Lauren Murphy point edged the home side back in front.

The remainder of the game saw frantic Derrygonnelly pressure being repelled by solid home defending, with Jones and Wallace yellow carded in quick succession approaching 60 minutes.

Deep into added time, the last score fell to Kinawley as McCaffrey landed a well judged distance free to seal the league win for the Brian Boru’s.