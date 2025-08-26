Kinawley in need of a Championship boost

RIVALRIES will be renewed on Saturday evening when Kinawley travel to Teemore to take on the Shamrocks in what is one of the most-anticipated first round games of the Senior Championship.

The Boru’s head into the championship off the back of a disappointing league which saw them relegated to Division Two, but with Dom Corrigan at the helm, they’ll not linger on it too much.

Kinawley’s bid to win the New York Cup rolls on and previous league form counts for little, with the Boru’s boss Corrigan anticipating that ‘championship football takes on a life of its own’.

Advertisement

“The boys have worked very hard over the last few months and especially in the last few weeks and we’re looking forward now to the championship,” Corrigan said, ahead of the SFC opener against Teemore.

“Championship football takes on a life of its own and it’s about bringing your best performance on the day and that’s the challenge for us now and our focus is on our first game against Teemore.”

Kinawley have been drawn in a difficult group which includes reigning champions Erne Gaels and Ederney, as well as this weekend’s opponents, Teemore. Corrigan’s ready for a stiff challenge.

“Teemore is a massive challenge. They had a great league campaign and they were only pipped by Belleek for the league final place on the last day of the league,” explained the Boru’s boss.

“They have had a very consistent league campaign and we’re under no illusions.

“Like every championship game, you focus on yourselves and you don’t be focusing too much about the opposition. We’re aiming to get the best performance possible from the team.”

Corrigan was dealt a major blow during the league when a number of regular starters were absent through injury, although he’s expected to have a stronger hand to pick from for this weekend.

Advertisement

There is plenty of experience in the Brian Boru’s squad with the likes of the Breen brothers, Ciaran and Paul, Patrick McGovern and Donal Owens all seasoned campaigners in the squad.

Dylan Boyle has been a standout performer for Kinawley in the league, while Tomás and Ruairi Corrigan, Tom Keenan and Tiernan McKenna are all very clinical and talented forward options.

Kinawley will, however, be without veteran defender Niall Bogue who has suffered a season-ending ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury, in a significant blow to Corrigan’s charges.

The former St Michael’s College manager, who has been tipped as one of the frontrunners for the vacant Fermanagh hotseat, feels there’s enough quality in his side to compete for the title.

“It will be a young side playing in the championship, but they’ve got a lot of senior football experience behind them and that is so important for them,” explained Corrigan.

“Our boys have got plenty of matches and they’re looking forward to going out now and expressing themselves and giving of their best in the Championship.”