Kesh to the ‘four’ against Tummery

F&W Division 1

NFC Kesh 4 Tummery Athletic 1

By Paddy Hunter

LAST season’s Mercer League runners-up, NFC Kesh, made it back-to-back wins with a confident display against a somewhat understrength Tummery Athletic at Michael Connolly Park on Saturday.

An early Nathan Cashel goal signaled the hosts’ intentions and Ryan Campbell’s team added three more in the second half to ensure a convincing win.

Missing several starters, Athletic did reintroduce Chris Catterson in goal for the first time in two years as well as returning striker Kyle McCrory in the starting eleven but it certainly wasn’t their day despite improvement as the game progressed. A late goal from Barry Goodwin wasn’t even a consolation for Tummery who were well beaten in the end.

While their firepower was limited, their defence was tireless; Gary Duffy and Blain Campbell doing trojan work against the well organised hosts with Cashel and Jordan McClure constant threats.

Cashel indeed finished well from the left within two minutes, the impressive Scott Wallace sharp with the through ball.

Cashel tested Catterson and headed over twice in the opening ten minutes while the Tummery goalkeeper also produced a full length save from a Sam Robb drive.

Kesh old boy Lee Walker drilled wide from close range as Tummery came more into the game.

Goodwin had a shot pushed away by Brownlee with McCrory unable to get his shot away before Cashel was again denied by Catterson as Kesh led by a goal at the break.

Another swift start from Kesh saw them go two up within the first four minutes of the second half. Caolan Ward slid the ball through to Irvine, who teed up McClure to steer the ball under Catterson.

Ten minutes later with Kesh now in control they made it three. Catterson failed to hold an Irvine effortfrom the left and Kyle Malone was on hand to guide the ball home.

The visiting keeper did make a great double save from Robb and Dan Wilson with Goodwin and Tommy Mullin having half chances at the other end as Athletic worked to keep the score down.

A small flare up on the edge of the box between a handful of players was quickly snuffed out with the resultant free kick for NFC Kesh producing a stunning crisp goal — substitute David Kee, another new boy, crafting a glorious finish around the wall to Catterson’s top left corner.

Kesh continued to drive forward and credit to Campbell, Duddy and Mullin they held the line as Robb, Wilson and Jordan Flack all went close.

A late through ball from Tummery substitute Lorcan McGrady produced a well taken Goodwin goal at the death but it barely raised a smile from the visitors who are still in search of a first win.