Kelly keeping faith in St Joseph’s Championship bid

FIVE years after lifting the New York Cup, Ederney will approach the Senior Championship determined to do it again.

Chris Kelly, in his third season in charge, was part of that 2020 success in a coaching role. He knows what it takes to go all the way – and he’s clear on the ambition, even after a disappointing league campaign.

“Our target is to win the Championship – there’s no point thinking anything else,” he says.

“Now, we’re under no illusions that’s going to be difficult to do, but we firmly have that set as our target,” Kelly adds.

“Obviously, the first thing is you’ve got to get out of the group, but that’s how we’re approaching this year.”

Ederney start with a huge test away to holders Erne Gaels, who themselves are looking to respond after the controversial Division One final against Derrygonnelly, which they originally lost but will now be replayed.

Next up is Teemore at home on September 6, then Kinawley in Devenish.

“It’s a very tough group,” says Kelly. “Belleek, the county champions, have beaten us twice this year in the club players’ and the league; they’re nearly a county setup with what they have, so that’s a tough game.

“Teemore gave us a bit of a beating in Teemore in the second half, so we know what we’re getting with them, they were very impressive. Then we’ve Kinawley and there’ll not be much between us – there hasn’t been in the last four or five years, it’s always been a score or so. Even last year’s game went to extra-time and we won it by a point.”

Kelly doesn’t sugar-coat the reality of Ederney’s campaign so far.

“There’s no point saying anything else, the league was disappointing. We ended up getting relegated so that’s not good enough for what we would have set out to achieve,” he admits.

But there’s reason for optimism.

“The one thing we’ll have going into the Championship for a long time is a pretty much full panel. I don’t think we’ve had that in the guts of three years and we’re approaching that now.

“If we can get everyone that should be available, then we feel it’s a realistic ambition to win this Championship.”

Essentially, Kelly knows the margins will be fine.

“There’s not going to be much in any of the games because the standard is high. Any of those eight in the Senior Championship can beat each other on any given day.”