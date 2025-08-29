‘Katie’s story must save other young lives’

By Annie Flynn

THE mother of Ederney teenager Katie Donnelly has spoken with raw honesty about the torment her daughter endured, as she appeals for urgent action on mental health services to help save lives.

As the third anniversary of Katie’s death approaches, Erin Donnelly says families are still being put at risk by long waiting lists for treatment of Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD), a condition she describes as ‘one of the most emotionally painful and distressing mental health conditions’.

Katie, who died in September 2022 at the age of 18 in the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, had been living with EUPD, formerly known as Borderline Personality Disorder. Her death shocked the community and remains the subject of investigations by both the PSNI and the Health and Safety Executive.

But Erin is determined that her daughter’s life and courage are not overshadowed by her passing.

“Katie was in constant emotional pain, but she accepted her diagnosis. She internalised negative emotions such as anger and sadness and felt she was a disappointment and a burden to those who loved her,” she said.

The teenager often required in-patient care.

“Katie hated being in hospital, especially at the weekends when her friends were out and about, but she availed of it in crisis to keep herself safe,” Erin explained.

Erin said she has since been contacted by many others facing the same condition, who are still waiting years for help.

“There is over a two-year waiting list, and to avail of private treatment you have to leave the country and seek a referral from a psychiatrist. One negative interaction is one too many for someone with BPD/EUPD.”

Despite affecting around one in 100 people in the UK, Erin believes awareness and treatment remain far behind what is needed. “In some countries, the condition is treated with the same seriousness as terminal illnesses, yet in the UK, accessible and effective treatment options are still lacking.”

She also highlighted the stigma faced by sufferers.

“Too often they are told they are attention seekers, even by professionals. They are not attention seekers – they are exhibiting survival skills. They don’t want to die, they are trying to stay alive. Katie always said to me, ‘I don’t want to die. I just want my mind to be quiet’.”

In her daughter’s memory, Erin founded Katie’s Shine Project, inspired by Katie’s favourite quote: ‘Everybody wants to be the sun to brighten someone’s day, why not be the moon and shine on someone’s darkest hour’.

The project logo incorporates the butterfly tattoo Katie carried, with its semi-colon symbol of strength in the face of mental health struggles. Erin hopes the project will raise awareness, reduce stigma and help others feel seen, heard and supported.

“Katie’s Shine Project is an attempt to reduce the stigma and misconceptions that BPD sufferers face daily, especially in times of crisis,” Erin said. “The waiting list is still over two years long. This needs to be addressed as soon as possible – we are losing too many people to this disorder, and so many families are suffering in turn.”

To find out more information on BPD/EUPD visit – mind.co.uk

If you are in crisis and need support, you can use a free, confidential, 24/7 text messaging service by texting SHOUT to 85258.

Those in mental health distress can also call Lifeline 24/7 on 0808 808 8000 or by text phone 18001 0808 808 8000.