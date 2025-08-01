Jane wants to inspire young women to dream bigger

A LOCAL influencer is on a mission to prove you really can have it all by showcasing her passion for law, lashes and lifestyle vlogs.

Jane McDermott from Newtownbutler is a 28-year-old solicitor, professional makeup artist and rising content creator. Proving that ambition, creativity and hard work can go hand in hand.

“I love that my work is varied. It keeps me motivated and constantly learning,” she said.

A past pupil of Mount Lourdes Grammar School, she went on to study law at Queen’s University Belfast. While there, she also trained as a makeup artist under Paddy McGurgan in the Makeup Pro Store.

“I worked part-time in makeup while studying law. It gave me such a creative outlet,” Jane explained.

Now a qualified solicitor with Fergusons Solicitors in Enniskillen, she still works with makeup clients and creates online beauty content in her spare time.

“It definitely takes planning,” she admitted.

“There are early mornings, late nights and lots of coffee. But I genuinely enjoy what I do.”

Her growing social media presence recently earned her a nomination for the 2025 VAVA Trendsetter Award.

“As a small creator from Fermanagh, it’s really special just to be recognised,” she said.

“For me, it’s about encouraging others to be confident and authentic in what they do.”

Jane credits her drive to her parents as they showed her the value of hard work and she wants to make them proud.

She shared, “My advice to young women is don’t feel like you have to choose one path. You can be more than one thing.”

She lives by a quote she read as a teenager: “Do something today your future self will thank you for.”

Looking to the future, Jane has a lot in the works with a new home and upcoming wedding.

She concluded, “I’m excited. This next chapter feels full of possibility.”