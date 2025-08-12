Irvinestown too strong for table toppers

WESTVILLE HOTEL SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIV 1

Irvinestown 4-15 Derrygonnelly 2-12

By Martin McBrien

A LATE second half rally, clawing back 1-4, masked what was a comprehensive second successive defeat in the space of three days for the table toppers who were missing a number of players.

The outcome sees Irvinestown finishing in fourth spot but on the evidence of this and earlier displays, the promoted St. Molaise side are clearly emerging as a leading top flight force.

Playing with the breeze, Irvinestown were quick off the mark, Jack Largo Ellis, a key figure throughout, fisting over within ninty seconds.

Rory Smith lofted over a sixth minute equaliser, Stephen Gilroy quickly following with a superb lead score angled from the right corner but that was the only time the visitors were to be in front.

With the Largo Ellis brothers and Mattie McDermott to the fore, the home side launched a sustained scoring surge triggered by a quickfire goals brace.

First an incisive attack put Josh Largo Ellis through to net off an upright.

From the kickout, Caolan Ward cut in try and fist over only for his effort to be handled under the bar by goalkeeper Jack Kelly.

Points by McDermott, Kevin McDonnell and Barry Goodwin (2) made it 2-5 to 0-2 as the second quarter unfolded.

An exchnage of scores between Gilroy and Ward was followed by a Harps trio, Conor Burns landing a two pointer, and Rory Joe Duffy notching a single.

McDermott responded with a delightful run and chipped score before Derrygonnelly closed off with points piece by Gary McKenna (free) and Oisin Smyth, 2-7 to 0-8.

The sides pressed in turn for restart scores and it was Irvinestown who registered first with another points flourish.

Ronan Ormsby and Goodwin (free) registered white flags either side of a 37th minute James Hanna two pointer.

The visitors then grabbed a much needed goal boost when Jarlath Flanagan got his hand to a low Conor Burns pass through to flick into the net.

But Harps were unable to build further, wasteful finishing not helping their cause, and the pendulum swung rapidly back in St. Molaise direction.

A ten minute spell of complete home domination produced a decisive 2-3 return.

Goals apiece from Goodwin, after a great Jack Largo Ellis catch and run, Ormsby palming home a McDermott cross, points per Goodwin, McDermott and sub, Eoin Swift, left it 4-14 to 1-8 by the 51st minute.

Having shot a number of frustrating wides,Derrygonnelly did get their scoring act together again in the closing minutes.

Subs Niall McKenna and Paddy Durkin combined for the former to net the rebound after Irvinestown goalkeeper, Shea Mulligan, had pulled off a full length diving block on the latter’s close in effort.

Centre back Ronan McHugh, prominent throughout, drove forward to shoot a points brace, as did McKenna, either side of Oisin Swift being set up by Largo Ellis brothers to close the home scoring.