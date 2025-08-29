Injury woes mount for Stafford ahead of Loughgall

BALLINAMALLARD United manager Mark Stafford is expecting a “difficult game” when his side travel to Lakeview Park on Friday night to take on title contenders Loughgall in the Championship.

The Mallards boss had mixed feelings as the full-time whistle sounded at Ferney Park on Saturday, with Ballinamallard leading against Limavady, before they conceded a very late goal.

“After we went ahead, we were hoping we could have pushed on,” explained Stafford.

“Limavady are a very good side and they got a deserved equaliser. On the balance of play, we would like to do better in possession, but we were pleased with what we did out of possession.”

During his time in charge, Stafford, pictured right, has been dealt some serious injury blows.

He’s now going to be without Tommy Connolly, who scored the first goal of his Mallards career on Saturday, who is suffering with a recurring injury and will face time on the sideline.

“Tommy [Connolly] has got a wee recurring injury, so he’ll be unavailable which is the sort of luck we have. He has been a breath of fresh air and has a great hunger for the game,” Stafford said.

The Mallards will also be without their new signing Marc Walsh who picked up an injury in their recent game against Limavady, while Jamie Dunne also remains sidelined with a knock.

Recognising they’ll face a difficult challenge at Lakeview Park on Friday when they take on Loughgall in the fourth game of the Playr-Fit Championship, Stafford is braced for the test.

“Loughgall are a bit like Limavady, they’re one of the top three clubs, for me,” he explained.

“They’re going to be pushing for a league title. They’re a very good team with some good options and lots of experience in their starting 11 and in their squad. It’s going to be a very difficult game.”