Hurt of no silverware driving Irvinestown on

IRVINESTOWN manager Shane McDermott said his players are “staying focused” ahead of the start of the intermediate championship, despite many tipping them as red-hot favourites to win the title.

The St Molaise men finished third in Division 1 this year and they were the highest scoring team in the whole county. They also have a raft of quality youth players, with many winning five minor championship titles in a row.

While he recognises that they’ll be wearing the favourites tag heading into the championship, McDermott isn’t fazed by what other people’s views are.

“It really doesn’t bother me,” said McDermott. “It’s an opinion from people but we know the real battles come in the games and that’s exactly what we have to do starting with Maguiresbridge on Sunday.”

The St Molaise side lost out in last year’s Intermediate Final to Lisnaskea. The defeat still hurts the Irvinestown men, says McDermott.

“It is always there. Of course we want to win every game of football we play in, it’s a driving factor for us this year, to get back into that final and really aim for the trophy this year,” he said.

“We lost two finals last year, so we got no silverware to show for our season. People say we had a good Division One campaign this year, but again, there is still no trophy to show for it.”

Irvinestown are in a championship group involving Maguiresbridge, Roslea and Belcoo. First up is a home clash with Maguiresbridge and it’s a game McDermott knows is never going to be easy.

“I don’t think there has ever been an easy game and we know Maguiresbridge quite well,” the Irvinestown boss explained.

“They are a really hard working team and a strong opponent for our first group game. They beat us a few years ago in the championship so we will know exactly the challenge they possess.

“We are certainly looking forward to it and it’s a challenging group, but one that we are really looking forward to,” added McDermott.

Irvinestown have some really impressive players in Jarlath Maguire, Gary Maguire, Paul Leonard and the Largo Elis twins, Josh and Jack, along with young stars Barry Goodwin and Mattie McDermott.

McDermott hopes his players will remain focused on the task in hand, ahead of the upcoming championship.

“It’s certainly a transition for a number of them, but that’s normal. The step up to adult football is quite big, but so far, the lads have done really well,” he explained.

“We are staying focused and aligned to where we are taking the team. We also have a host of experienced players in the team as well who are all brilliant to work with.”