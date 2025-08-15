+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Hundreds turn out for 'Run for Oisín'
Finn McCallion with Cahair, Paula and Caolán Harkness.

Hundreds turn out for ‘Run for Oisín’

Posted: 3:02 pm August 15, 2025

Hundreds of people pulled on their running shoes and pounded the pavements around Belcoo as part of the ‘Oisín McGrath’ run, which celebrates the life of the much-loved Belcoo teenager.

Runners from across the county and further afield took part in the memorial event, which returned for its tenth edition, to mark 10 years since the 13-year-old lost his life tragically in February 2015.

Oisin, a talented young sportsman and athlete and a friend to many, passed away tragically in February 2015 following an incident which occurred at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen.

Following his death family set up the Oisin McGrath Foundation which has helped many people.

The run, which coincides with the Belcoo Sports festival, is just one of a number of events held to honour Mr McGrath’s memory and his commitment to sport.

Ulster Schools’ GAA annually holds the Oisin McGrath Cup, with schools from across the province competing for silverware, which was named in memory of the much-love Belcoo boy. 

