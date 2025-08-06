Hundreds gather in Enniskillen for SOAS public meeting

A powerful show of community solidarity was on display last night as hundreds gathered at the Westville Hotel in Enniskillen for a public meeting hosted by Save Our Acute Services (SOAS), the local campaign fighting to restore Emergency General Surgery (EGS) to the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

The evening began with a solemn moment of silent reflection to honour the recent tragedies that have deeply affected Fermanagh in recent weeks.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Chair Barry McElduff spoke and reiterated the council’s backing of the SOAS movement.

Speakers throughout the evening voiced their firm endorsement of the SOAS Roadmap—a detailed vision plan designed to safeguard and revitalise SWAH’s emergency surgical services.

Fiacre O’Donnell spoke on behalf of the 30 local businesses that has recently released a joint statement welcoming the Health Minister’s intervention and the decision to pause the Western Trust’s consultation on emergency general surgery at SWAH.

Andy Compton spoke on behalf of local church ministers and a statement from the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) was read by Denise Kelso, highlighting the unique healthcare needs of rural communities.

Fermanagh and Western Football League Chairman Neil Jardine also addressed the crowd, stressing the importance of EGS services in treating serious sports-related injuries. He pointed out that athletes, particularly those in rural areas, are at increased risk when such life-saving services are no longer locally accessible.

The most emotional moments of the night came as members of the public took to the floor to share personal stories of hardship, frustration, and pain, experiences they attribute directly to the removal of emergency surgical care from SWAH.

Fr Brian D’Arcy brought the evening to a close with a heartfelt appeal. “The people of Fermanagh are too nice,” he said, urging the audience to take action by spreading awareness of the campaign.