Homeless couple in Enniskillen share housing struggle

A HOMELESS couple who are currently living on the streets in Enniskillen have opened up about their daily struggle for safety and stability.

Liam Ward and Donna Hynes have been living in a tent near Erneside for the past three months.

The couple, who have faced immense personal hardship, are trying to rebuild their lives, but finding a safe and secure place to call home remains heartbreakingly out of reach.

Despite promises from housing services and the generosity of the public, the couple continue to face uncertainty, sleeping in a tent and washing in public bathrooms.

Liam explained he ended up homeless after suffering from severe depression and anxiety in the past. He said while every day was still a struggle, he was doing better now that he was with Donna and wanted to find her a home.

“A couple of years ago my partner died, and when that happened I went through depression,” he told the ‘Herald.

“I lost my job, my children are with my family, I ended up on the streets and I wasn’t talking to anybody and I was going through a very very hard time.”

Liam continued, “My main worry is my partner. All I want is to get a home, keys to a house where I know that she’s safe and tick off the box of anxiety.”

The couple both spoke with deep gratitude for the kindness they’ve received from the local community.

“We were sleeping up the town when we had no tent and a member of the public bought us a tent, the public are the nicest people I have ever met in my life. I have never seen nicer people in my life,” Liam said.

“All I want is a home and to look after my mental health. Enniskillen is good for me, the environment is good for me, the views and the whole lot and I am getting well. I am fighting it but it is helping me and everyone is very nice to us.”

Despite repeated efforts to secure safe and stable accommodation, they described a cycle of broken promises and unsuitable options.

For now, they take turns sleeping at night in their tent.

“It feels like you have never had a sleep because you are going to bed with anxiety, waking up with anxiety and even in your dreams you are having anxiety – everything is just wrong,” Liam said.

“We are going into the shopping centre to wash ourselves. It’s embarrassing.”