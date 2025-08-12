Harry goes low to win Clogher Valley Captain’s Day

Martin Breen held his Captain’s Day at Clogher Valley Golf Club at the start of the month. The Ladies played on Friday and this turned out to be a very tight affair. Henrietta Willis and Hazel McDonald both finished on 33 points with Henrietta winning the top spot on countback. Kate Donnelly took the Nearest the Pin prize and Carmel Colgan the Ladies Visitors prize.

The Men’s competition took place on Saturday, with the weather being perfect for golf. Players took to the fairways from just after 7am with the winds light and expectations high. Harry Carson, playing off a 3 handicap, started with five straight pars.

A bogey on the difficult par 3 sixth hole was the only blemish on his card. However, it didn’t affect his round and from there he played superbly with birdies on the 14th and 18th to finish one under par and set a target of 40 points. One other player, Donald Edgerton, reached the same score was beaten by Harry on countback. Donald also had two birdies in his round. Mark Ellis claimed third spot, also on countback.

Advertisement

The past Captains prize was won by Andy Armstrong and Colm Graham was the highest placed visitor. Conor Rooney won the gross and Harry Carson the longest drive.

A huge congratulations to Willie Breen who won nearest to the pin with a hole in one. Raymond Farrell won the committee prize, Brain Armstrong the front 9 and Derek Wright the back 9. Baden Johnston won the charity prize. After the golf Martin and his guests enjoyed a beautiful meal prepared by Nadine and her staff in Rusks restaurant.

In his speech, Martin thanked those who had prepared the course to such great condition. He also thanked those who contributed to his charity for the year, Autism NI. After the presentation of prizes, a great night of music and dancing continued to the wee small hours.

Captain’s Day Results: 1st Harry Carson 40pts (CB), 2nd Donald Edgerton 40pts, 3rd Mark Ellis 39pts (CB), Past Captain Andy Armstrong 36pts (CB), Visitors Colm Graham, Gross Conor Rooney 75 nett, LD Harry Carson, NP Willie Breen Hole in one, Committee Prize Raymond Farrell 36pts, F9 Brian Armstrong 22pts, B9 Derek Wright 22pts, Umbrella Baden Johnston, Ladies 1st Henrietta Willis 33pts (CB),2nd Hazel McDonald 33pts, NP Kate Donnelly, Visitor Carmel Colgan 25pts

Rusks Restaurant Club Stableford: 1st Baden Johnston 41pts, 0-15 cat: Gary Colhoun 37pts, 16-24 cat: David Johnston 36pts (CB), F9 Charlie Keys 20pts (CB), B9 Gary Colhoun 24pts, Ladies 1st Rosie Scullion.

Club Stableford Overall winner Baden Johnston 41pts, 16-24: cat Captain Martin 40pts (CB), 0-15: cat Gary Breen 39pts, F9 Andy Armstrong 23pts, B9 Barry Steele 21pts (CB), Ladies 1st Betty Monaghan 33pts, 2nd Henrietta Willis 31pts

Congratulations to the Lawson Cup Team who beat Newtownstewart and now progress to the final. Good luck boys. Commiserations to the Conway Cup Team who were beaten by Newtownstewart.