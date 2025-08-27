Harps regain Reserve A title after dominant win

Reserve A Football Championship Final

Derrygonnelly 1-19 Newtownbutler 0-05

DERRYGONNELLY Harps eased to their second Reserve A Football Championship title in three years in some style on Saturday evening in Brewster Park as they beat Newtownbutler with 17 points to spare in the decider.

Advertisement

The game, which was played as part of a double header in Enniskillen, was pretty much over as a contest by half-time with Derrygonnelly opening up a seven-point half-time lead against a lacklustre Newtown.

Conor Burns opened the scoring for the Harps after seven minutes, with the classy Conor Courtney registering the first score for Newtownbutler with 10 minutes played, at a rain-sodden Brewster Park.

Harps midfielder Rían McGovern was hugely impressive during the first half and he kicked three points without reply, including a big two-point score, to help the Canon Maguire Park side to go three ahead.

Derrygonnelly surged ahead with Rory-Joe Duffy (2), McGovern and Niall McKenna (free) extending their advantage to the delight of their fans, with Courtney kicking a second for Newtown after 24 minutes.

McKenna tagged on another two-frees for Derrygonnelly before the break with the Harps opening up a strong 0-10 to 0-03 advantage at the interval, with Newtownbutler unable to pose much of a challenge.

The First Fermanagh’s made a strong start to the second half with Jamie McCaffrey kicking over from play.

McKenna pointed a free for the Harps, while Derrygonnelly’s Aidan Duffy finished off a quick counter attack past Newtownbutler’s Callum Padium, with 33 minutes played, to put the result beyond any doubt.

Advertisement

Both sides rang the changes in the third quarter with Patrick Durkin, the experienced Declan Cassidy, Dara Burns, Niall Maguire, McKenna and substitute Michael Duffy adding further scores for the Harps.

Harps sub Conall Rasdale then kicked over a free, with Duffy also tagging on another score for his side.

Newtownbutler needed a goal to get themselves back into the contest but they were unable to muster up the opportunity, with full-forward Courtney fisting over late in the game, as the Harps romped to the title.

The First Fermanagh’s were also dealt a blow when Conrad Reihill suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury, adding to their woes, as their talisman Diarmaid King has been ruled out for the season.

Teams

Derrygonnelly: Sean Farrell, Niall Maguire (0-01), Nathan Rutledge, Eoghan Hoy, Patrick Duffy, Aidan Duffy (1-00), Denis Greene, Rían McGovern (0-04, 1 x 2p), Conor Burns (0-01), Dara Burns (0-01), Declan Cassidy (0-01), Cian Corrigan, Patrick Durkin (0-01), Rory-Joe Duffy (0-03), Niall McKenna (0-05, 3f). Subs: Michael Duffy (0-01) for P Duffy (40), Conall Rasdale (0-01, 1f) for C Corrigan (45), Dylan McCallion for N McKenna (50), Lee Jones for R McGovern (50), Sean Connolly for D Cassidy (55).

Newtownbutler: Callum Padian, Conor McBride, Jamie McCaffrey (0-01), Sean Carson, Tiarnan Swift, Ruaidhri O’Keefe, Barrai O’Keefe, Donal McDaid, Niall Mohan, Johnny McCaffrey, Gaby Jones, Pauric Mullaney, John Joe McDaid, Conor Courtney (0-04, 1f), Jarlath Jackman. Subs: Conrad Reihill for J Jackman (24), Lee Martin for J McCaffrey (42).

Referee: Eoin Murphy (Derrylin)