Harps boss gearing up for a tough challenge

DERRYGONNELLY are expecting a “huge challenge” when they take on Lisnaskea in the first round of the Championship on Sunday, as they aim to put the league final fiasco behind them.

It has been far from ideal preparations for the Harps who were caught up in major drama following the outcome of the Division One final, with the CCC deeming that the decider must be replayed.

Sean Flanagan’s side staged a remarkable comeback to overturn a six-point deficit against Erne Gaels to win the game 0-17 to 0-15, although video footage emerged which questioned some scores.

While the Fermanagh CCC have called for the final to be replayed, major doubts are emerging over whether that will ultimately happen, as Flanagan remains focused on the task at hand.

“Our full focus is on the Championship and we’re looking no further than our first game against Lisnaskea at the weekend which we know will be a huge challenge,” said the Harps manager, ahead of this weekend’s game at Canon Maguire Park.

Derrygonnelly made a strong start to the league, winning seven of their nine games.

Throughout the league, the Harps showed their strength and depth in their panel with young players like Rory Smyth, Aidan Duffy, Bryan McKenna and Gareth McGovern all impressing.

Derrygonnelly has plenty of experience in their ranks as well with Michael Jones, Eamon McHugh, Declan Cassidy, county duo Oisin Smyth and Aaron Jones and Ronan McHugh strong players in defence.

The Harps have a lot of pace in their side with Fermanagh county player Shane McGullion, Leigh Jones and Aidan McKenna all comfortable on the ball.

Derrygonnelly’s vice-captain Gary McKenna will be leading the line for the Harps in the championship and he is a a prolific finisher for the Harps.

Flanagan and his management team used the league campaign as an opportunity to blood some young players in the Harps squad and he feels that will be important as the weeks roll on.

“Especially with the introduction of the new rules, it’s really a squad game now,” explained the Derrygonnelly Harps manager, who captained the club to their first senior football championship title in 1995.

“We’re heading into the Championship with a good squad and players that have played a good amount of football at adult level and the upcoming campaign will be another big step for many.”

Derrygonnelly, who are bidding to get their hands on the New York Cup for the first time since 2023, face Belnaleck and Enniskillen Gaels in their group, following their opening tie with Lisnaskea in Derrygonnelly on Sunday.