Halloween costume swop event being held in Enniskillen

A Halloween costume-swopping event is to be held in Enniskillen in the run-up to the annual celebrations.
The event will be held in Enniskillen Library on Friday, October 10, from 2pm to 4pm.
There will also be a similar event in Omagh Library the previous day from 2pm to 4pm.
Both events are being organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.
A council spokesperson encouraged people to help cut down on waste by recycling their old costumes.
“Instead of buying brand-new costumes, why not swap, reuse, or upcycle?”
“Save money, cut down on waste, and give pre-loved costumes a new life.”
Costumes must be dropped off at the libraries before October 3.
All costumes must carry a CE safety mark.
