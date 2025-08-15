Grim reality as non-fatal strangulation arrests mount

TWO years after non-fatal strangulation was made a standalone offence in the North, police have confirmed over 80 arrests have been made in the Fermanagh and Omagh policing district alone.

One of the first arrests under the new law took place in the district just two days after the legislation came into effect in June 2023.

Since then, up until May 31 this year, the PSNI reported 81 arrests in Fermanagh and Omagh where a person was processed through custody for at least one offence of non-fatal strangulation.

Across the North during the same period, police received 1,893 reports of non-fatal strangulation. Officers made 1,755 arrests, resulting in 765 charges.

Kerrie Flood, spokesperson for Women’s Aid Fermanagh, said the figures showed police were committed to tackling the problem.

“Non-fatal strangulation is a serious indicator for serious future harm, and strangulation is the method of killing in 27.5 per-cent of femicides examined by the Femicide Census,” she said.

“This is a significant amount across Northern Ireland showing PSNI’s overall commitment to ending violence against women and girls.”

The Fermanagh and Omagh district accounted for over five per-cent of total domestic abuse incidents from 2024 to 2025 and four percent of total domestic abuse crimes.

Ms Flood noted that these figures suggest more could be done locally to encourage reporting, but added that this would require additional policing resources.

“It is a particularly high risk for female victims in intimate relationships,” Ms Flood continued.

“We welcomed its inclusion as an offence in 2023 and encourage all victims to seek help and support and report this crime wherever possible.

“We would also urge anyone who has been subjected to non-fatal strangulation to seek urgent medical care.”

Victims are urged to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. More information is available at www.psni.police.uk/non-fatal-strangulation.