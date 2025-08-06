Gridlock gripes continue in Enniskillen

THERE are fears the ongoing traffic gridlock in Enniskillen is harming local businesses, with motorists facing serious delays getting into the town centre due to ongoing gas works.

Lengthy queues, in some cases lasting over an hour, have become a daily frustration for drivers over the past two weeks, due to temporary one-way closures and lane restrictions caused by ongoing gas infrastructure upgrades and road improvement works.

Cllr Roy Crawford said that while he understands the importance of the gas works, the current level of congestion is “unacceptable.”

He said, “Some people are waiting over an hour just to get into the town centre. This is having a serious impact on local businesses, especially during peak trading hours.”

He called on the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and contractors to explore ways to reduce disruption, suggesting practical measures such as counterflow systems during busy times and extended evening work.

He continued, “There’s no reason why this can’t be done. With some simple adjustments, we can ease congestion while keeping the project on track.”

At present, The Brook and Henry Street are operating under temporary one-way systems, with diversions sending vehicles through Sligo Road, Ashwoods Road, Drummee Road, Derrygonnelly Road, and Loughshore Road.

Cllr Dermot Browne said the impact has been widely felt, “The recent roadworks at The Brook have caused a great deal of disruption and frustration.

“At peak times, travel times are significantly longer, and I’m certain some businesses have suffered,”he stated.

He noted that while the works are due to be completed by the end of the week, the issue underscored a bigger problem

“This just shows how urgently Enniskillen needs a bypass. We can’t afford more delays in delivering that vital infrastructure,” he said.

The next stage of the gas works began this week on Henry Street, as part of a two-week upgrade by energy company Evolve. The project, which started on July 21, aims to improve and expand the local gas network.

Mark Davidson, Head of Engineering at Evolve, stressed the long-term benefits of the project.

“We appreciate the support of the local communities and encourage motorists to plan their journeys,” he said. This upgrade is a key part of bringing modern energy infrastructure to more homes and businesses, helping reduce carbon emissions and improve efficiency.”