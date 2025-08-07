Gráinne goes the distance for cancer support charity

Local woman Gráinne McGoldrick walked 200 miles throughout July to raise funds for SWELL Fermanagh, a cancer charity supporting patients and families across the local area with vital services.

Grainne marked the completion of her challenge with a community walk on July 2, where a crowd of supporters joined her for a final five mile route from Cavanacarragh Hall.

Her inspiring effort has already raised £2,101 and donations are still coming in.

“There were many reasons behind doing this fundraiser,” Gráinne said.

“SWELL has offered their services to our community since 2021. Particularly, they have supported my mum and family during her diagnosis and ongoing treatment. I wanted to do something challenging but also symbolic.”

Gráinne first took on the 200-mile challenge in August 2022 during her school holidays. Tackling it again this year while balancing full-time work was a different test for her altogether.

She said,“I was aware of what lay ahead and how to plan. I spent time plotting my routes to make sure I was getting enough miles each day, while also keeping my body well-fuelled.”

Despite the preparation, the journey was far from easy.

She said, “It’s not easy walking continuously for over two hours daily. I just had to take one step at a time , although that was the last thing I wanted to hear after walking a half marathon.

”My purpose was always in the back of my mind and that was enough encouragement.”

“Never mind the endless support I received online and from friends and family. Seeing a whole community of people join me for the final five miles from Cavanacarragh Hall was incredible.”

She hopes her challenge will raise awareness of SWELL’s life-changing work.

She concluded, “SWELL’s commitment goes beyond traditional aid, it’s about empowering those affected by cancer and creating a community of resilience and understanding.

To support Gráinne’s fundraiser and contribute to SWELL Fermanagh, visit- gofundmegrainnemcgoldrick200milechallenge.com