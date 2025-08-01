Golf tournament to bring £1m into Fermanagh economy

A PRESTIGIOUS golf tournament has teed off at the Lough Erne Resort this week, bringing a much-welcomed injection of £1 million to the local economy.

The Champion of Champions Junior Golf Tournament, which will take place at the award-winning venue from began on Monday (July 29) and will run until tomorrow (July 31).

The tournament comes hot on the heels of The Open Championship held at Royal Portrush which was watched by millions across the world.

Recognised as the world’s biggest Junior Champions Invitational, the tournament will welcome the most talented young golfers from across the globe for a week of elite competition.

More than 250 junior golfers from more than 40 countries are competing across multiple age categories, ranging from age 6-19 years old, in what promises to be a thrilling showcase of emerging talent.

It’s estimated almost 2,500 people will be traveling to Fermanagh this week as spectators.

Now in its fifth year, the Champion of Champions Junior Golf Tournament, sponsored by Flogas and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, has established itself as a key fixture on the junior golf calendar.

The event offers a rare opportunity for junior golfers to pit their skills in a professionally run competition on a world-class course, whilst experiencing the warm hospitality and natural beauty for which Lough Erne Resort is renowned.

Tournament director Michael Gallagher said the resort was “delighted to welcome these exceptional young golfers from all corners of the globe to Fermanagh.”

“To have them competing on the world-class Castle Hume and Faldo Championship courses is truly special,” he said.

“This tournament will bring in over one million pounds into the local economy, which is a great economic boost to the region. I want to wish every competitor the very best of luck – this will be a week they’ll never forget.”

Mr Gallagher added, “The Championship is not just about top-tier golf. A spectacular week of festivities has been planned, including fireworks displays, traditional Irish dancing, and a celebration of international sport and culture. The Lough Erne Resort will be alive with energy as families, players, and spectators come together to witness the stars of tomorrow.”

Lough Erne Resort’s Director of Golf, Barry McCauley, said the tournament highlighted “the power and demand for the North West region as a much sought after golf destination.”

“The Champion of Champions Junior Tournament exemplifies everything we stand for – excellence, dedication, and a passion for sport. Supporting the next generation of golfers is something we take great pride in, and we look forward to enjoying another memorable week of outstanding golf,” he said.

“With a strong commitment to youth development and inclusivity in sport, the tournament has attracted young players of exceptional calibre from across Europe, North America, and Asia.

“Spectators are welcome throughout the week, and admission to all rounds is free, offering families and golf enthusiasts an exciting summer event set against the stunning backdrop of Castle Hume Lough.”