GBI by dangerous driving accused returned for trial

A CASE in which it is alleged serious injury was caused to a male while driving inside at a service station has been returned for trial.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Shelby Vance (21) from Cabragh Road, Irvinestown who is charged with causing grievous bodily injury by driving dangerously.

Offending is alleged to have occurred in Lakeside Service Station at Queen Street Enniskillen on May 12, 2023.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley. Vance spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

Judge McSorley remanded him on £200 bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on September 2.