Gaind fireworks fire Erne into cup final

NWCU League 5/6 Cup Semi-Final (30 overs)

Killyclooney 3rd XI94 all out

(22.5 overs)

Erne CCC 1st XI98–4 (11.2 overs)

— Erne won by 6 wickets

ERNE CCC booked their place in next month’s two-day final against Bready with a ruthless six-wicket win over Killyclooney at Lower Celtic Park on Sunday, the hosts racing to victory in just 11.2 overs after earning home advantage by topping their qualifying group.

Skipper Mick Lodge won the toss and put Killyclooney in, and the decision paid off immediately when Rinu Mathew’s opening over bowled both Mehaffey and South African dangerman de Beer.

With Mathew and Vivek Anchalassery keeping it tight, the visitors stumbled to 7–2 after six overs.

Vijay Kumar struck next to remove captain K Buchanan, Raveesh Gaind taking a towering catch, before Mukesh Mundri added two more — bowling Taggart and having JMcCreanor caught close in by Gaind.

Iain Gardiner then bowled J Hamilton with some away swing before the openers returned to clean up, Mathew and Anchalassery striking again alongside two sharp run-outs.

Killyclooney were dismissed for 94, O’Neill defying with 29 not out from 68 balls. Mathew finished with 3–12 from five overs, Mundri 2–15, while Kumar, Gardiner and Anchalassery each picked up a wicket. Wicketkeeper Dean Merritt kept the extras down with a string of diving stops.

In reply, Lodge struck two early boundaries before falling for 9, and David Coalter was bowled for 5 to leave the score at 31–2.

Gaind then seized control, clearing the ropes six times on his way to a blistering 51 from 23 balls.

Kumar added a brisk 8 and Jack Feist 1, but once Mathew joined Gaind, the result was inevitable. Their 31-run stand finished it inside 12 overs, Mathew unbeaten on 8.

It leaves Erne with eight wins from 11 competitive games this season and a cup final to look forward to.