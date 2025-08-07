From Lisbellaw to Wall Street – Jeanette’s Journey

Growing up on the main street of Lisbellaw, Jeanette Gamble never imagined that her childhood curiosity, whether setting up her own make-believe post office or bartering Barbie dolls, would one day lead her to the global stage.

But it’s that same early passion for business, combined with unshakable determination, that has carried her across continents and into one of the most senior technology leadership roles in global finance.

Now based in New York City as a managing director at Morgan Stanley – where she leads the firm’s data, analytics and AI platform infrastructure worldwide – Jeanette’s extraordinary career has been recognised by the University of Salford, who awarded her an honorary doctorate in business administration.

Advertisement

The accolade celebrated not only her two decades of global leadership in technology, but also her tireless advocacy for the next generation of women and girls in STEM.

“Honestly it’s a huge honour and it really has not sunk in, having my mum and my auntie with my close friends at the ceremony was the piece that made me the most happy,” Jeanette told the ‘Herald.

Trail blazer

Jeanette was passionate about business from a young age and fought for the opportunity to study economics at local all-boys school Portora, becoming one of its first female students.

“Growing up even from an early age I knew business was my calling, I remember creating my own little post office to send letters cheaper than the post office and trading Barbie dolls,” Jeanette remembered.

“Northern Ireland was still in the Troubles and there was a big divide between Protestants and Catholics, so I applied for an award which sent three Protestants and three Catholics to Canada to work at an under privilege camp.

“That experience changed my life and helped me understand that I wanted to see more of the world and to appreciate all cultures, diversities and perspectives.

Advertisement

“For A-levels the choices at the Collegiate were pretty limited, my father at the time was the electrician for Portora and I advocated really hard to both schools so that my close friend and I would be allowed to take economics.”

That same determination brought her to Salford, where she graduated in 2000 with a BSc Business Information Technology degree, a decision she describes as life changing.

Power player

Now based in New York City, Jeanette is a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, where she leads the firm’s Data, Analytics & Data AI Platform Technology Infrastructure globally and was recently named one of the Irish American Wall Street Top 50.

“I run all the infrastructure for the firm that supports Data, Analytics and Data AI platforms. Basically, I lead the global Engineering, Service and Performance and tuning teams that build and run the technology behind how we manage data at the firm globally,” she said.

“That includes how we store it in data containers, move it, analyze it, and even how we use AI to make smarter decisions. I have teams all over the world as our business runs 24/7.”

Over the past 25 years, she has held senior roles and worked in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Her roles have spanned Enterprise Computing, Application Development, Quality Assurance and Production Management, Finance and Enterprise Crisis Management, where she was instrumental in the creation of Morgan Stanley’s Enterprise Command Center.

“Salford University was the starting line of this extraordinary journey. It’s where, 28 years ago my parents left me – equal parts fear and hope in my eyes. Salford is where I met my lifelong friends, where I found my voice and began shaping the woman I would become. It gave me the safety and freedom to discover who I truly was and who I dared to be,” commented Jeanette.

Inclusion

Jeanette is an advocate for inclusion and diversity in the tech industry. At Morgan Stanley, she founded high school internships focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and underrepresented talent, she chaired University campus team’s and played an active role in Gender

Diversity committees and the Women in Technology Executive Committee.

She currently serves as Chair of the Alumni Experiences Committee and sits on the executive Board for Girls Who Code.

“I would definitely encourage young girls to get into tech. Technology is shaping every part of our world, and we need diverse perspectives to build solutions that work for everyone. Girls bring fresh ideas that are essential in this space,” she said.

“I’ve seen first-hand how powerful it is when women lead in tech whether it’s designing systems, building more inclusive products, or driving innovation with AI. And the best part? You don’t have to fit a mold. Whether you love solving puzzles, telling stories, designing beautiful things, or making an impact—there’s a place for everyone in tech.”

In addition to her professional achievements, Jeanette is a proud mother to her daughter, Amelia and is currently launching a new business venture alongside her husband: Mindful Motel, a short-term rental company offering non-toxic travel stays.