Fresh Focus group make debut at Croke Park

A TEAM of GAA enthusiasts from Fresh Focus pulled on their Fermanagh jerseys and enjoyed a trip to Dublin where they were offered the opportunity to showcase their skills in Croke Park.

The Fermanagh group recently took to Croke Park for the ‘GAA for All’ programme, with training sessions locally, which culminated in a hugely successful final day of activity at Croke Park.

Fermanagh GAA congratulated the members of Fresh Focus for “showcasing their skills”.

“Congratulations to the Service Users at Fresh Focus, who spent the afternoon in Croke Park showcasing their skills and putting the ball over the bar like [David] Clifford,” the statement read.

“Fermanagh GAA have been delighted to support Fresh Focus day in Croke Park.”

The ‘GAA For All’ programme has been rolled out locally by Head of Games at Fermanagh Coaching and Games, Teresa McNabb, and Fermanagh GAA coach Ultán Kelm.

The GAA is hoping to make the sport more inclusive for people of all abilities and genders.

“The aim of the games is to increase participation in GAA games and offer a fun, healthy and social outlet for all abilities to the games,” a statement from Croke Park explained.

“The aim is to allow all participants the opportunity to develop their skills and team play in a safe and controlled environment and connect people within their local GAA clubs.”