Fivemiletown community is left heartbroken at the death of Paula Scott

The late Paula Scott has been remembered as a beautiful, caring person and someone who was always smiling, as the Fivemiletwon community mourns the death of the mother of two.

Formally of Colebrooke Road, Fivemiletown. Ms Scott passed away peacefully at her home and in the care of her loving family on Sunday.

Ms Scott was a popular member in the Fivemiletown community and was heavily involved in community clubs including Clogher valley RFC.

A statement released by Clogher valley RFC, read, "We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of a much loved member of our local community.

“Always friendly and always smiling. Paula had a wave and a kind word for everyone as she walked up Fivemiletown street.

“As the wife of one of our valued sponsors and proud Mum to one of our senior players, Paula was part of our club family.”

Ms Scott and her husband Derek owned Scotts Bar on Main Street Fivemiletown and was remembered for someone who had time for everyone in the community.

A wave of tributes were paid to Ms Scott over social media, where she was remembered for her special smile and kind nature.

“Paula was a genuine and kind lady, who always stopped to ask about our kids and life in general. She will be so missed by the Fivemiletown community,” a mourner said.

Another tribute read, “Paula was a lovely lady, genuine and caring, she had a heart of gold and made time for everyone.”

“Paula was one of the best and will be sadly missed, leaving us with fond memories of looking after our children,” another mourner said.

“Paula was such a lovely friendly girl with a great personality. Always a smile for everyone,” added another mourner.

She is survived by her husband Derek, son Brent, daughter Riahannon, sisters Jill, Lynne, Trudie, and mother Edith. She is predeceased by her father Alfie.

Following a service of thanksgiving on Tuesday in St John’s Parish Church Fivemiletown, she was interred in the adjoining churchyard.