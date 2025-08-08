Fermanagh woman denies threatening behaviour charges

A WOMAN is to contest a number of charges including behaving in a threatening manner to cause fear.

Elizabeth Joyce (46) from Trasna Way in Lisnaskea is also accused of persistently using a communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on December 19 2022.

A defence solicitor informed Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges are denied.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until August 18 when a contest date is to be fixed