Fermanagh unites to support family’s campaign

A HEARTFELT community fundraiser has raised over £3,000 to help purchase a specialist running wheelchair for a local family.

The initiative was organised by Neil Walmsley, owner of Boxflow Gym in Enniskillen, in support of gym members Oran and Angela Gutang.

The couple had been borrowing a specialised running wheelchair from a charity so that Oran could take part in fun runs with his son, who has additional needs. However, they have had to return the chair.

To raise funds to help them buy one, two Boxflow members and two coaches took on the Antrim Half Marathon last weekend.

“Every contribution, big or small, is going directly toward helping Oran and his son continue running, smiling, and making memories together,” Mr Walmsley said.