+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh unites to support family’s campaign
A community fundraiser is helping Boxflow Gym members Oran and Angela buy a specialist running wheelchair for their son.

Fermanagh unites to support family’s campaign

Posted: 10:41 am August 28, 2025

A HEARTFELT community fundraiser has raised over £3,000 to help purchase a specialist running wheelchair for a local family.

The initiative was organised by Neil Walmsley, owner of Boxflow Gym in Enniskillen, in support of gym members Oran and Angela Gutang.

The couple had been borrowing a specialised running wheelchair from a charity so that Oran could take part in fun runs with his son, who has additional needs. However, they have had to return the chair.

Advertisement

To raise funds to help them buy one, two Boxflow members and two coaches took on the Antrim Half Marathon last weekend.

“Every contribution, big or small, is going directly toward helping Oran and his son continue running, smiling, and making memories together,” Mr Walmsley said.

Related posts:

Belcoo set for tenth annual ‘Run for Oisín’ Fermanagh to go pink for Cancer Focus fun run Leeds United fans remember Damian Fitzpatrick

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:41 am August 28, 2025
Top
Advertisement