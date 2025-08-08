Fermanagh U16s book GAA shield final place

FERMANAGH Under-16 boys will compete in the Gerry Reilly Shield Final next weekend as they bid to get their hands on the silverware following a big away victory against Tipperary in Portroe.

The Erne men, who are managed by Aghadrumsee man Ciaran Carey, booked their place in the decider following a one-point victory over a strong Tipperary side in their meeting on Saturday.

Fermanagh produced a strong first half performance, leading 1-06 to 1-05 at the break.

Advertisement

Despite conceding an early goal, the Erne men rallied with Louis Lunney carrying the fight to the Munster side, kicking four points, with Dylan Dorrian and Conal McGrath also adding points.

Fermanagh scored their first goal of the game after 15 minutes when Conor Kelly set up the clinical and classy Lunney who finished with aplomb past the helpless Tipperary keeper.

The second half was nip and tuck and Tipperary scored a 40th minute penalty to take the lead.

Fermanagh responded well and immediately scored their second goal when Lunney teed up the impressive Kelly who finished low to the bottom corner of the net to get the visitors into the game,

Lunney and Kelly then added points, with Dara Donnelly also scoring to put them three ahead.

Tipperary scored a late two-point free to leave just one between the sides but Fermanagh showed true character to hang on for a big win, securing their place in the Gerry Reilly Shield Final.

Fermanagh will take on Antrim in the Gerry Reilly Sheild Final on Saturday, August 16.