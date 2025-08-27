Fermanagh to go pink for Cancer Focus fun run

ST ANGELO Airport will turn pink next month as Cancer Focus NI brings its 5K fun run to Fermanagh for the first time.

The event, part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, invites individuals, schools, workplaces, community groups – and even dogs – to sign up, get showered in pink powder, and run (or walk) in support of a great cause.

The family-friendly event will help raise funds to provide life-changing support to the one in eight local women in Northern Ireland who have been devastated by a breast cancer diagnosis.

All funds raised from the event will stay local in the Fermanagh area, going towards supporting the charity’s breast cancer support services at their brand new Therapeutic Cancer Support Centre, located at 18 High Street Enniskillen.

Services at the centre include counselling, family support, bra and swimwear fitting, and specialist support groups. The race is proudly sponsored by Pilgrim, Balcas and Encirc, with the charity receiving support from the team at Enniskillen Airport to make the event a reality.

Someone who knows the importance of support after a breast cancer diagnosis, is local Enniskillen woman, Eimear Watson.

Eimear was diagnosed with breast cancer at just 37.

“Nobody told me the hardest part might come after the treatment ends, or how difficult it would be to ask for help,” she said.

“Travelling to hospitals for appointments is exhausting – mentally and physically. But this new centre, right in the heart of our community, isn’t a hospital. It’s warm, welcoming, and non-clinical. That makes all the difference,” Eimear said.

Maeve Colgan, director of fundraising and communications at Cancer Focus NI, said, “We are so excited to host our very first Pink Run in Enniskillen, and to bring one of our most popular and beloved events to the area.

“We continue to be blown away by the local community, who have been passionate supporters and fundraisers since we first announced that we would make Enniskillen the home of our very first Cancer Support Centre. We can’t wait to see you on the day to raise awareness for breast cancer and local services.”

The Pink Run takes place on Sunday, September 28.

To buy your tickets for the Pink Run or to organise your own Go Pink Fundraiser, visit cancerfocusni.org, email fundraising@cancerfocusni.org or call 028 9066 3281. All participants will receive a free t-shirt, medal, fundraising pack, and dedicated fundraiser.