Fermanagh teenager charged with drink driving

AN Enniskillen teenager has appeared in court accused of driving after consuming excess alcohol last month.

John McElroy (18) from Eshmeen Lane is accused of committing the offence on July 13 at Main Street in Lisnaskea.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded McEloy on continuing bail to return to court on August 18.