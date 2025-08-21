Fermanagh talent shines in haunting adaption of Carrie

Fermanagh Musical Theatre Group took to the Ardhowen stage last night for the opening performance of Carrie, the chilling musical adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic novel.

Running from August 20th to 23rd, the show delves into powerful themes of difference, isolation, religious extremism, and, ultimately, empowerment. At its core, Carrie is a haunting tale of bullying and the devastating consequences it can unleash.

Adapted for the stage by Lawrence D. Cohen, with music by Michael Gore and lyrics by Dean Pitchford, the production demands emotional depth and vocal strength from its cast and this local ensemble delivered in full force.

The principal roles were performed by a talented group of local actors who not only embodied their characters with conviction but also adopted convincing American accents, preserving the authenticity of the story’s origins.

Cara Murphy gave a standout performance as Carrie White, earning rapturous applause after each song with her powerful vocals and emotional range. Laura Browne McCaffrey brought a chilling intensity to the role of Margaret White, making the atmosphere palpably tense with every monologue.

Amy Rose Lane added emotional depth as Sue Snell, keeping the audience emotionally engaged throughout, while Clodagh Sweeney was pitch-perfect in her portrayal of the antagonist Chris Hargensen, embracing the role with precision and energy.

The performance ran for approximately two hours, packed with high-energy choreography, memorable musical numbers and, true to the story’s legacy, plenty of blood.

As the curtains fell and the final bows were taken, the full house at the Ardhowen Theatre rose to its feet for a five-minute standing ovation—celebrating not just the gripping show, but the incredible local talent that radiated from the stage all night long.