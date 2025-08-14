+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh students receive A-Level results!

Posted: 4:53 pm August 14, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

There were scenes of joy, relief, and celebration across Fermanagh this morning as students gathered to receive their long-awaited A-Level results. After months of hard work, dedication, and exam stress, young people from schools across the county opened envelopes—or checked their emails—with hopes of securing university places, apprenticeships, or launching into the world of work.

From early-morning arrivals at school gates to hugs with classmates and proud moments shared with family, the emotions were high. Scroll down to see a selection of photos capturing the reactions and celebrations from students across Fermanagh.

Posted: 4:53 pm August 14, 2025
